EU envoys meeting on anti-Russian sanctions ended without result — Reuters

BRUSSELS, February 20. /TASS/. The meeting of the ambassadors of EU countries ended without result, Reuters reported.

""EU envoys failed to agree on a 20th package of sanctions against Russia that could include a full maritime services ban on Russian crude oil exports," the news agency said, citing its sources.

A diplomatic source told TASS earlier that the package contains a rationale for attempts to detain tankers with Russian oil, which gives rise to serious concerns for certain EU countries as regards a threat of a direct military clash with Russia at sea.