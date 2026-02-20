Russia does not see Switzerland as ideal venue for negotiations on Ukraine — envoy

GENEVA, February 20. /TASS/. Even as Geneva served as the most recent venue for negotiations on Ukraine, Russia does not view Switzerland as the best country to hold talks in, Russian ambassador in Bern Sergey Garmonin said.

The diplomat admitted that Bern "is more restrained in comparison with a number of other Western nations" in the conflict in Ukraine, so Switzerland "can be looked at as a possible negotiating platform equal to other countries."

"But at the same time, it cannot be perceived as an 'honest broker' or a preferred location for negotiations," he said.