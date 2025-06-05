Kamaz forecasts sales of 40,000-60,000 heavy haulers in Russia this year

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Kamaz forecasts the market capacity of heavy-duty trucks in Russia this year as 40,000-60,000 vehicles depending on different factors, Deputy CEO of the Russian truck maker Anton Saraikin said an interview with the Ridus news outlet.

"Certainly forecasts are a thankless task but we always build up scenario models for us. Depending on how different factors will behave, we forecast the market capacity from 40,000 to 60,000 vehicles," he said.

Even the market decline by a factor of two compared to the abnormally high year of 2023 to 60,000 units conforms to levels before the crisis, Saraikin said.

"It was a normal truck market before the known splash to 60,000-65,000. Yes, the dip is great but this market makes it possible for us to work," he stressed.