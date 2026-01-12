Freight loading on Russian Railways network down 5.6% in 2025 to 1.116 bln tons

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Freight loadings on the network of Russian Railways totaled 1.116 bln tons in 2025, down 5.6% compared with 2024, the holding company said.

The largest volumes loaded by rail over the past year were hard coal at 324.5 mln tons (-2.1%), oil and petroleum products at 197.1 mln tons (-5%), and iron and manganese ore at 108.4 mln tons (-0.5%).

Freight turnover for 2025 amounted to 2.478 trillion tariff ton-km (-1.8%), while total turnover including empty car mileage reached 3.075 trillion ton-km (-1.2%).

In December 2025, freight loadings totaled 94.5 mln tons, down 4.8% year on year. Freight turnover for the month stood at 208.9 bln tariff ton-km (-6.1%), and 259.3 bln ton-km (-5.2%) when including empty car mileage.

As reported earlier, freight loadings on the Russian Railways network fell by 4.1% in 2024 to 1.181 bln tons.