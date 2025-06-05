Nissan filed applications for trademarks in Russia — patent authority

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Japanese automaker Nissan, which has left the Russian market in 2022, filed trademark applications, according to data from the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property.

The company plans to register Nissan trademarks with different variants of inscription and design, including logotypes, and register its other brands - Infiniti, Nismo and Datsun.

Registration will be under classes of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS) that cover motor vehicles, construction, wholesale and retail trade, and financial services.