Rusagro group increases total revenue by 23% to $3.47 bln in first 9 months

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Rusagro Group, one of Russia’s leading agroholdings, increased its total revenue by 23% in January-September 2025 compared with the same period last year, reaching 276.916 bln rubles ($3.47 bln), the company reported.

In the Q3 of 2025, total revenue amounted to 105.853 bln rubles ($1.33 bln), up 28% from the same period last year. In Q3 2025, Rusagro’s consolidated revenue before intersegment eliminations grew due to the implementation of growth projects and improvements in operational efficiency across all business segments, the company explained.

It was also reported that pork production in live weight increased by 80% in the third quarter of this year, reaching 141,000 tons. Sales of pork products rose 84% to 125,000 tons.

During the same period, sugar production grew 18% compared with the same quarter last year, reaching 273,000 tons, supported by an early start to the processing season on August 15, 2025. Sugar sales followed production, increasing 36% to 265,000 tons. Sales of grain crops in Q3 2025 rose 9% year-on-year, totaling 241,000 tons.

At the same time, sales of industrial oil-and-fat and dairy products decreased by 16%, to 449,000 tons. Sales of meal fell 25% to 193,000 tons, while raw oil sales dropped 18% to 170,000 tons.

Rusagro is one of Russia’s leading agroholdings, holding leading positions in sugar production, pork farming, crop cultivation, and the oil-and-fat business. The company’s primary assets are located in Belgorod, Tambov, Voronezh, Kursk, Oryol, Sverdlovsk, Samara, Ulyanovsk, Saratov, Orenburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, and Tula regions, as well as in Bashkortostan and Primorsky Krai.

The company sells its products in more than 80 regions across Russia and in over 49 countries worldwide.