Ukrainian attack kills civilian, leaves another six injured in Russia’s Kursk Region

KURSK, June 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has carried out a strike on the town of Rylsk in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, killing a woman and leaving another five women and a man injured, Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"Ukrainian criminals have carried out a strike on Rylsk. <...> According to preliminary reports, unfortunately, the attack killed a 32-year-old woman. <...> Another six people - five women and a man - suffered injuries. An 83-year-old woman is in serious condition," he wrote on Telegram.

The attack left three underage children without their mother, and the authorities will provide the family with all necessary assistance, Khinshtein added.

According to the acting governor, the strike targeted an apartment building and nearby private houses. Several other residential buildings were damaged by the shock wave. Response teams are working at the site of the attack.