Traffic on Crimean Bridge is in standard operational mode — Russian Ministry of Transport

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Traffic on the Crimean Bridge proceeds in a standard operational mode and temporary closures did not cause difficulties for drivers, the press office of the Russian Ministry of Transport said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Traffic on the Crimean Bridge is in its standard operational mode. Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily halted twice earlier in the day, but the closures did not cause serious difficulties for drivers," according to the statement.

The traffic of vehicles across the Crimean Bridge proceeds in a standard mode in both directions following the required inspection procedures, and the number of vehicles lined up for inspections corresponds to previous forecasts regarding the beginning of the tourist season, the ministry added.