South Korea asks UN chief to visit North Korea — agency

SEOUL, December 26. /TASS/. South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit North Korea in an effort to bring it to dialogue, Yonhap said, citing sources.

Wi Sung-lac met with the UN chief in New York on December 18 to discuss cooperation between South Korea and the United Nations, as well as regional problems. According to the agency, the South Korean national security adviser handed over a letter from President Lee Jae Myung, asking him to play an active role in establishing dialogue with North Korea and look at a potential visit to that country for these ends.

The presidential office refrained from disclosing details of the meeting, saying only that the two exchanged views on issues of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee Jae Myung won South Korea’s presidential election in June. Unlike his predecessor, he stands for dialogue with Pyongyang. In summer, he ordered an end to propaganda broadcasts on the border. The broadcasts included news programs, criticism of North Korea’s state system, South Korean pop music, and weather forecasts. In response, North Korea stopped broadcasting noise.

Meanwhile, Pyongyang is critical about the South Korean president’s reconciliatory moves, saying that his administration is pursuing its own goals. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and deputy director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), said in August that South Korea cannot be partner in diplomatic dialogue for Pyongyang as Seoul remains committed to its confrontational course, despite the change of administrations.