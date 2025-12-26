US says more progress reached on Ukraine in two weeks than in year — news outlet

WASHINGTON, December 26. /TASS/. The US administration believes that more progress has been made in settling the crisis in Ukraine over the past two weeks than in the entire past year, the Axios news outlet reported, citing sources.

"We've gone as far as possible with the Russians and the Ukrainians. We've made more progress in the last two weeks than the last year. We want to push the ball into the goal. We're heading in the right direction," the news outlet quoted a senior US official as saying.

Axios' source added that the US is ready to submit a document to the US Senate for ratification that will outline security guarantees for Ukraine similar to NATO Article 5.

Article 5 of the NATO Charter, signed in Washington in 1949, enshrines the principle of collective defense by NATO. It obliges all members of the alliance to respond to any attack on one of the NATO countries.