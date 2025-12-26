CHISINAU, December 26. /TASS/. Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, leader of the country's largest opposition Socialist Party, expressed optimism that the end of the war in Ukraine will bring positive changes to Moldova and the broader region.

He stated, "2026 will be a better year for us, for Moldovans, than 2025. We anticipate that the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine will enhance security, bolster the economy, and improve social conditions across the region. I believe that, as a result, and possibly due to a change in leadership in our neighbor, President Zelensky might quit to cause Maia Sandu follow suit. Recent developments, such as the 'red lines' drawn in recent weeks, indicate that the West is beginning to view the current regime's actions differently."

Dodon also highlighted recent warnings from Western officials, noting that Moldova has faced increasing scrutiny. He pointed out that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio canceled a scheduled meeting with Moldovan Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu during his Washington visit. Additionally, the IMF suspended its funding to Moldova in the fall, and as of December, negotiations regarding Moldova's accession to the European Union had not commenced - contradicting earlier promises made during parliamentary elections. International organizations have criticized the Moldovan authorities for perceived persecution of opposition figures, media restrictions, and other violations during the electoral process. Moreover, the United States has not appointed an ambassador to Chi·inau for over a year, further signaling diplomatic challenges.