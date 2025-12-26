The Cure’s member Perry Bamonte dies aged 65

LONDON, December 26. /TASS/. Perry Bamonte, a guitarist and keyboardist in The Cure, died at the age of 65, the British band said on its official website.

"It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte, who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas," the statement reads.

The musician "was a warm hearted and vital part of The Cure story," the band said.

Bamonte cooperated with the band between 1984 and 1989, becoming a full-fledged member in 1990. He quit the band in 2005, but returned in 2022.