Russian GDP up 1% in 11M 2025 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Russian gross domestic product (GDP) ticked up by 1% year on year as of the end of eleven months of 2025, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its review.

"According to the estimate of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, GDP growth remained at the level of 1% in conclusion of eleven months of 2025, which is in line with the forecast of Russian socioeconomic development," the ministry said.

"In November, the GDP was 0.1% above the last-year level after 1.6% in October. Such dynamics is partly driven by the calendar factor – there were two workdays less in November 2025 than in November 2024," the ministry added.