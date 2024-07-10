Revenues from Russian tourists reach $2.5 bln in 2023 — Tourism Authority of Thailand

BANGKOK, July 10. /TASS/. Thai economy received the income of $2.5 bln from Russian tourists visiting the country as of 2023 year-end, the Tourism Authority of Thailand told TASS.

"As regards incomes received from Russian tourists in 2023, when 1.48 mln Russians visited Thailand, they amount to 93.3 bln baht ($2.5 bln)," a spokesman of the Authority said. Total earnings of the Thai tourist sector last year, when the country hosted more than 28 mln foreign guests, stood at 1.2 trillion baht ($33 bln).

Thailand expects 40 mln foreign tourists coming this year, which may bring revenues of 2.3 trillion baht ($60 bln). The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports showed interest in increasing the number of charter flights to set the air service with new cities in potential markets, including China and Russia.

According to official statistics, 940,000 Russians visited Thailand from the start of this year. This is the fifth position among other foreign guests.