Trump hoping US trade deals with number of countries to be made within 90 days

WASHINGTON, April 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expects trade deals with a number of countries to be made before a 90-day pause on increase of tariffs for those countries is up, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

Trump "is hoping that there will be good deals made before the 90 days is up," she told a briefing. "We will cut those deals as soon as we possibly can, country by country," Leavitt noted, adding that those are going to be "deals for each and every country."

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Baseline tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, while individualized ones became effective on April 9. Russia is not on the list. Trump has also announced suspension of additional import tariffs imposed on a reciprocal basis for a number of countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was related to trade negotiations. During this period, a universal tariff of 10% will be in effect.