US ambassador to Kiev to resign due to contradictions with Department of State — expert

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Growing political contradictions with the US Department of State, a decline in her role amid a shift in US policy, and reductions in funding for Kiev, as well as her close ties with the Democratic Party, are the main reasons for the resignation of US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, according to Nikolay Novik, an expert at the Institute of World Military Economy and Strategy at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, who shared his opinion with TASS.

The US Department of State has confirmed Brink's impending resignation. The announcement was made during a regular briefing for journalists by Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce. Earlier, Reuters reported Brink's intention to resign and leave the diplomatic service in the coming weeks, citing unnamed sources. It noted that Brink would be stepping down at her own request.

"According to official sources, US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has decided to leave her post. Over the past few months, she has faced pressure from officials in Washington who expressed dissatisfaction and doubts about her ability to maintain the necessary strategy regarding Ukraine. Several factors contributed to her resignation. First, Brink is a representative of the traditional American establishment, with strong ties to the Democratic Party and a close relationship with Victoria Nuland. This made her a primary target for the Department of Government Efficiency under Elon Musk," Novik explained.

Secondly, he noted that the situation stems from growing political disagreements with the Department of State and deteriorating relations with the Ukrainian president and his administration. "In light of the shifting American policy and funding reductions, her role has become less significant," Novik observed.

"Bridget Brink is also notorious for making a number of controversial statements. For instance, we can recall her remarks regarding a Russian missile strike on Krivoi Rog. However, a pertinent question arises: who will succeed her? The new ambassador must be a key player in shaping US-Ukraine relations, especially given the potential changes in Donald Trump's strategy," Novik explained. He added that this appointment could significantly influence the US administration's future actions in the region. "It is noteworthy that US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg has failed to cope with his role as a peacemaker and key negotiator," Novik pointed out.

Brink's candidacy

Bridget Brink was nominated for the position of US Ambassador to Ukraine by former President Joe Biden in April 2022. The Senate approved her nomination in May of the same year, after which she arrived in Kiev. Prior to her appointment, the position had been vacant since May 2019, when the previous ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, was recalled to Washington at the request of President Donald Trump, who accused her of disloyalty. Before Brink's appointment, the US charge d'affaires in Ukraine was Kristina Kvien.