BRUSSELS, April 21. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on big tech giants, including Meta (designated as extremist in Russia), Apple and TikTok, to comply with the EU’s digital laws no matter who is in charge of these firms or where they are located.

"The rules voted by our co-legislators must be enforced," she said in an interview with Politico. "That's why we've opened cases against TikTok, X, Apple, Meta just to name a few. We apply the rules fairly, proportionally, and without bias. We don't care where a company's from and who's running it. We care about protecting people," von der Leyen added.

According to her, the EU is ready to enforce its full digital rulebook.

The European Union’s Digital Markets Act, which took effect in 2023, establishes a number of rules and restrictions for high-tech giants such as Meta, Google and Apple in order to prevent them from distorting competition. In recent years, the European Commission has adopted several major antitrust decisions, paving the way for big fines on the leading US digital corporations, including Meta, Microsoft, Google and Amazon, for violating the EU’s digital market competition rules, while the entire sectors of the market are in fact dominated by these companies.