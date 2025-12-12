Russian stock market indices in the red this Friday — market data

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with falling indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.34% to 2,739.49 points. The RTS Index dropped by 0.83% to 1,082.41 points. The yuan rate moved slightly upward to 11.22 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index ended the week with the positive result overall. Main drivers for the stocks to be in the green are signs of progress in geopolitics, favorable inflation statistics and ruble weakening," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Pharmsintez company stocks (+3.8%) turned out to be the growth leader in the stock market, likely in connection with reports that the drug developed and produced by the company was recently included by the Russian Health Ministry into clinical recommendations for treatment of ARVI in adults," Natalya Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said. Raspadskaya coal miner stocks fell the most (-2.6%), most probably due to a correction after yesterday’s growth, she said.

BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global believe the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,700 - 2,80 points on December 15.