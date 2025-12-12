MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The Kiev regime made attempts to launch drones at chemical facilities in the Russian city of Veliky Novgorod and the town of Rossosh, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Major General Alexey Rtishchev said at a briefing.

"Drone attacks were thwarted that targeted chemical facilities in Veliky Novgorod and the town of Rossosh in the Voronezh Region, where first-class hazardous substances are stored," he noted.

He also pointed to the Ukrainian army’s attempts to destroy hazardous chemical sites in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, creating the threat of chemical exposure to civilians in the region. The Zarya industrial facility in the settlement of Rubezhnoye, the Azot facility in Severodonetsk, and the Coke and Chemical Plant in Avdeyevka have come under repeated shelling. However, the Kiev regime seeks to blame Moscow for "deliberately causing an industrial disaster."