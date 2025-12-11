MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Statements by the West’s Russia war hawks, including the head of the EU diplomatic service, Kaja Kallas, regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, are essentially a confession of guilt that they are pro-Nazi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an ambassadorial roundtable on the topic of settlement in Ukraine.

The minister drew attention to Kallas’s words that Ukraine does not need a very rapid conflict settlement, as well as to a March statement by the former head of Germany’s intelligence, Bruno Kahl, that the Ukrainian conflict should continue for several more years while European countries build up their military potential, preparing for war with Russia.

"What we can gather from the arguments made by those who espouse war with Russia to their domestic audiences is that the Kiev regime must be supported because it is fighting for European values," Lavrov noted. "To us this is essentially a confession of guilt, since it means that the leadership of European countries encourages the neo-Nazism legalized in Ukraine, where criminals recognized as such by the Nuremberg Tribunal are glorified at the state level, where racist practices are being introduced, where there is a legislative ban on the Russian language and everything Russian in general, where there is persecution of Russian culture, media and the Orthodox Church."

Despite that, "no one in Europe even dares mention how all this violates the UN Charter and Ukraine’s other international obligations," the top Russian diplomat stated. "Turns out, this is exactly what European values look like. I think this is a lesson for everyone," Lavrov added.

Furthermore, the minister emphasized that Kallas outlined "the general line of [Russia’s] opponents and those who sustain Ukraine" in another statement, which says that the EU has a clear two-point plan: first, to weaken Russia, and second, to support Ukraine. "What a masterpiece of diplomatic art that is, worthy of a quote by [former German Foreign Minister] Annalena Baerbock, who demanded that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin do a 360 on his policy," Lavrov noted.