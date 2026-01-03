France says US actions in Venezuela contradict international law

PARIS, January 3. /TASS/. The US invasion of Venezuela and the seizure of the president are contrary to international law, and could have serious consequences for global security, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

"The military operation that led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro contradicts the principle of non-use of force, which underlies international law. France reminds that no sustainable political solution can be imposed from the outside and that sovereign nations determine their own future," he said on Telegram.

Barro criticized Venezuelan president’s policies, but said that Paris stands for respect for the sovereignty of the Venezuelan people, "whose voice should prevail."

Barrot said the United States as a permanent member of the UN Security Council was awarded with special responsibility and violating the principle of non-use of force by permanent members of this body "will have grave consequences for the global security that no one can avoid."

He said Paris was committed to the UN Charter and called on all states to follow it.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto said that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States has carried out large-scale strikes against Venezuela. According to him, Maduro and his wife will be taken to New York, where Maduro was indicted.