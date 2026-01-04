Venezuela’s Supreme Court appoints Delcy Rodrigues acting president

CARACAS, January 4. /TASS/. Venezuela’s Supreme Court has appointed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez acting head of state.

"Venezuela’s Supreme Court has ruled that Vice President Delcy Rodriguez immediately assume the duties of president of the republic in strict accordance with the constitution and laws of Venezuela," Judge Tania d’Amelio said as quoted by Venezolana de Television. This decision was made following the January 3, 2026 foreign military aggression and the abduction of Venezuelan legitimate President Nicolas Maduro, she explained.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country.