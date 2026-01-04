Swiss president declares January 9 national day of mourning after bar tragedy

GENEVA, January 4. /TASS/. Swiss authorities plan to make January 9 a national day of mourning following the fire at a bar in the resort of Crans-Montana, which killed 40 people, President and Economy Minister Guy Parmelin declared.

"On January 9, federal authorities, together with Swiss churches, plan to hold a national day of mourning," he said in an interview with the newspaper Tages-Anzeiger. The president also intends to participate in a memorial ceremony planned for the same day.

"As another sign of national solidarity, at 2 p.m., at the beginning of the mourning ceremony in Crans-Montana, bells will ring in all churches in Switzerland. Furthermore, a minute of silence is planned across the country at that time," Parmelin added.

The fire occurred at night of January 1 in Le Constellation lounge at the popular alpine ski resort Crans-Montana. Police authorities confirmed about 40 people died and 119 were injured. To date, eight deceased have been identified, all are Swiss citizens. The prosecutor’s office leans towards the version that the cause of the fire was careless handling of a fountain candle or sparklers. The supervisory authority has initiated a criminal investigation against the two owners of the establishment, having charged them with involuntary manslaughter.