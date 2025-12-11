Russia's questions to US about biolabs in Ukraine go unanswered for years — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Moscow has still not received a response from Washington regarding the work of US biolaboratories in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"Our country has been raising this issue openly and expressing concern for a long time now. We do so at relevant international forums, such as the First Committee of the UN General Assembly and the Biological Weapons Convention. This is in connection with military biological activities carried out by the US in laboratories in former Soviet republics, primarily Ukraine," the diplomat said.

"Facts about the implementation of such programs were revealed during the special military operation. To date, our reasonable questions to the US and Ukraine remain unanswered. These were specific questions. Not only that, but we also heard Victoria Nuland herself speak before US lawmakers and answer questions about such programs. She replied directly that yes, there are American programs in Ukraine," Zakharova added.

The diplomat emphasized that Russia intends to continue insisting, including at the next CBTW meeting scheduled for December 15-17 in Geneva, that the US and Ukrainian sides resolve the current situation "in order to remove this serious irritant." "We expect the US, one of the depositaries of the Convention, to provide appropriate answers to the questions we have sent," Zakharova concluded.