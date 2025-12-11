Maduro, Putin confirm strategic nature of Venezuela-Russia relations

CARACAS, December 11. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have confirmed the strategic nature of the friendly relations between the two countries, a government communique said.

"Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held an important telephone conversation today, during which the heads of state confirmed the strategic, strong, and developing nature of bilateral relations based on cooperation, friendship, and mutual respect," stated the document, published on Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto’s Telegram channel.

The statement noted that "Vladimir Putin strongly supported Nicolas Maduro" in his efforts to promote peace, political stability, economic development, and social protection for the Venezuelan people. The Russian leader particularly emphasized that "the Venezuelan people deserve absolute respect in their legitimate struggle to defend their sovereignty and independence." He also confirmed that "direct communication channels between the two countries remain open on a permanent basis" and assured Venezuela of his support "in the struggle to assert sovereignty, international law, and peace in Latin America."

For his part, Maduro informed the Russian president "about Venezuela's steady progress in winning the battle for peace," as well as about economic growth and social stability. The two leaders also discussed developing further comprehensive strategic cooperation in various areas.

Earlier, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Maduro and expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people. The Russian leader confirmed his support for the Venezuelan government's policy aimed at protecting national interests and sovereignty amid growing external pressure.