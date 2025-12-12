MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Poland does not need to fear a Russian victory in the conflict in Ukraine because Moscow has no territorial claims to Warsaw, Przemyslaw Wipler, member of the Polish Sejm (lower house of parliament) representing the Confederation far-right bloc, told RMF24 radio.

"Poland has no existential interest in [Russia losing the conflict in Ukraine]. Russia has no territorial claims to Poland," Wipler noted.

Meanwhile, the politician noted that the Kiev authorities failed to respond to Ukrainian radicals’ claims on Poland concerning the Podlaskie Voivodeship.

Wipler’s position stands in sharp contrast to that of the Polish government, which continues to make allegations about an existential threat from a Russian victory and accuses Moscow of waging a "hybrid war" against Poland.