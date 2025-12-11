Kazakhstan to make up for 480,000-ton oil production cut forced by attack on CPC

ASTANA, December 11. /TASS/. Kazakhstan will make up for the 480,000-ton reduction in oil production, which occurred as a result of the attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure by Ukraine in late November, the country’s Energy Ministry reported.

"Regarding the actual impact of the incident on production processes, we note that the temporary adjustment to production amounted to approximately 480,000 tons. This was a technically necessary measure related to filling tank farms during repairs. This volume is not an irreversible loss and will be made up in subsequent periods by intensifying shipments once the terminal returns to normal operation," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that assessing the impact of these adjustments on the republic's budget is premature, "as the oil remains in the companies' assets and will be sold when logistics are restored."

The Energy Ministry also reported that the incident did not have a critical impact on achieving annual oil flow rates through this pipeline.

The ministry denied reports by some media outlets that Kazakhstan "lost" 4 million tons of oil due to the attack on the CPC. According to the ministry such reports are "erroneous and based on an incorrect understanding of technical indicators."

The ministry explained that 72 million tons is the design capacity of the Kazakhstan section of the CPC.

"The CPC's 2025 transportation plan was initially 57 million tons, while the forecast, taking into account the 11-month forecast, is approximately 68 million tons, or 119.3% of the planned capacity. This figure was based on the production plans of producing companies. Therefore, the difference of 4 million tons represents the pipeline's spare capacity, not lost production or export volumes," the statement reads.

The ministry also noted that it had previously decided to take measures to diversify supply routes following the attack.

"It should be noted that Kazakhstan does not have a full-fledged replacement for the CPC, which provides the main export flow, but all additional channels are in use. Specifically, some volumes, including oil from the Kashagan field, were promptly redirected to the People's Republic of China via the Atasu-Alashankou pipeline. This is the use of an existing, legitimate route, driven by technical necessity and the commercial agreements of shareholders," the statement said.

Kazakhstan has also increased transportation through the Atyrau-Samara system and has used the railway for oil shipments. "The receipt and transportation of Kazakh oil through the ports of Novorossiysk and Ust-Luga is proceeding as usual, without restrictions," the ministry said.