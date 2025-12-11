Infamous Ukrainian extremist database Mirotvorets doxes Russian rowing champion

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Alexey Svirin, president of the Russian Rowing Federation and a 2004 Olympic champion, has been added to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (Peacemaker) database, according to the website.

He is accused of attempting to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, taking part in the "Russia — A Sports Power" forum, and supporting the special military operation.

Svirin, 46, has headed the Russian Rowing Federation since 2016. As a member of the Russian national team, he won gold in the quadruple sculls at the 2004 Athens Olympics and is a two-time European champion.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons.