Incident with tankers get caught in Marmara Sea resolved

BAKU, December 31. /TASS/. The incident with two tankers under flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey in the Marmara Sea was successfully resolved, the press service of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), said.

"Activities to eliminate grappling of the anchor chain of the Kalbajar tanker with [propeller] blades of the Alatepe tanker in the Kucukcekmece anchorage area in Istanbul due to adverse weather conditions were successfully completed," the press service said.

Involvement of rescuers was not needed. "The crew of the Kalbajar tanker started the engine, moved the vessel out of shallow water and provided for its safe voyage to deep waters," the shipping company said. The ship was not damaged and no damage to environment or leaks were recorded.

Two tankers sent distress signals in the Sea of Marmara near Istanbul, the TRT Haber TV channel reported earlier. Rescue teams and a tug-boat were urgently dispatched to the area.