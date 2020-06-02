Russia's coronavirus death toll has exceeded 5,000.
Russia's coronavirus death toll exceeds 5,000
Russia may start export of Avifavir anti-coronavirus drug
There are many requests from Middle Eastern and Latin American countries, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund
Read more
Roscosmos CEO congratulates NASA chief on Crew Dragon’s docking to ISS
Dmitry Rogozin also asked the NASA chief to convey congratulations to Elon Musk and the SpaceX team and expressed the hope for further cooperation
Read more
Putin approves July 1 as date for constitutional amendments vote
The president rejected the idea of holding the vote on Victory parade day, June 24
Read more
Diplomat calls allegations of Russian involvement in US riots ‘dirty manipulation’
Last week, mass riots broke out in Minnesota and a number of other states, after a video of the brutal apprehension of an African American George Floyd was uploaded to social media
Read more
Partnership with Roscosmos to remain strong NASA
The Crew Dragon manned spacecraft was launched using the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on May 30 from the Cape Canaveral.
Read more
Press review: How SpaceX’s success will impact Russia and Trump turns to Putin over China
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 1
Read more
Russia’s General Staff views NATO drills in Barents Sea as provocation
The exercises practiced striking targets in Russian territory and intercepting Russian ballistic missiles, according to official data
Read more
Russia’s Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world’s famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
Read more
Russian drug against coronavirus can be supplied to hospitals on June 11 - newspaper
18,000 packs of the pharmaceutical have already been produced
Read more
Crew Dragon with two NASA astronauts docks to ISS
The spacecraft began approaching the ISS about two hours
Read more
No changes in plans to complete Nord Stream 2 construction — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, sanctions against the project are unfair competition and run counter to international laws
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept US bombers over Black Sea
After the Russian fighters approached, the US aircraft changed their flight course, according to an official statement
Read more
Gorbachev’s spokesman refutes Japanese media claims about his Kurils-related remarks
The ex-president's interpreter revealed that Kyodo was quoting some diplomatic records and not a transcript of the conversation between Mikhail Gorbachev and Japan’s ex-prime minister
Read more
Musk thanks Roscosmos CEO for congratulations on successful Crew Dragon flight in Russian
SpaceX’s founder wrote he hopes for "mutually beneficial and prospering long-term cooperation"
Read more
Most of UN Security Council members rejected US, UK idea to discuss Hong Kong — diplomat
"This awkward move was not supported by clear majority of Council members," Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Russia would like to hear EU, G7 comments about US protests — diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, from this moment on the US has lost its moral right to accuse other states of violating human rights
Read more
Protesters in Washington D.C. smash storefront windows
Young people in dark clothes smashed the glass entrance door of a jewelry store, knocked out a metal gate with heavy objects and went inside
Read more
Kremlin says Russia not involved in US riots, calls them Washington’s domestic affair
The Kremlin spokesman dismissed a statement by Susan Rice, a former national security advisor to US President Barack Obama, as wrong
Read more
Russia to lose money from astronauts’ delivery to ISS after Crew Dragon launch - expert
Availability of the manned spacecraft with the US has certain upsides for Russia, Academician of the Russian Academy of Cosmonautics named after Tsiolkovsky Igor Marinin said
Read more
Gazprom signs contract with Mytilineos to supply gas to Greece until 2030
The contract provides for the delivery of gas to Greece from 2020 to 2030, according to official data
Read more
Animosity between Russia and Poland not normal, lawmaker says
According to the parliamentarian, the issues creating the tensions have to do with speculations about World War II events and the territorial integrity of Ukraine
Read more
Second modernized Tu-22M3M bomber tested on hypersonic speeds — source
Preliminary trials are scheduled for completion in 2020
Read more
Russian diplomat describes situation with protests in US as ‘American tragedy’
Moscow is not gloating over the situation in the United States, she stressed
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Japan plans to resume working contacts with Russia in June - report
On May 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi discussed over the phone developing bilateral relations and confirmed readiness to enhance political dialogue at all levels
Read more
Events in Minnesota expose human rights problems in US — Russian foreign ministry
Moscow called upon Washington to thoroughly investigate the incident
Read more
Toy unicorn chosen as zero-gravity indicator for next mission to ISS
The main indicator is traditionally chosen by the mission’s commander, but other crew members can take their own if they want to
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic
Read more
Press review: Moscow-Berlin hacker controversy and Russia monitoring NATO subs in Arctic
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 29
Read more
Note of protest referred to US Department of State after incident with Russian reporter
Mikhail Turgiev and American journalists who were next to him were treated by the local police in an inadmissible way, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Snowden’s residence permit automatically extended until June 15
Later, a decision will be made about whether it should be extended by three more years
Read more
Russian latest amphibious assault ship holds artillery firings during Baltic Sea trials
The Pyotr Morgunov is the largest in its class and displaces 5,000 tonnes
Read more
Malta seizes shipment of Libyan banknotes in breach of international law - Goznak
Goznak noted that "the samples of those banknotes were approved by representatives of Libya’s Central Bank. Therefore, the definition ‘forged’ used in relation to those banknotes is unfounded and illegal"
Read more
Russia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 400,000 - crisis center
For the first time since May 23, the daily number of coronavirus cases surpassed 9,000
Read more
Russia needs to determine final position on US withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty - Putin
Russian President said that It is important for the entire world as well
Read more
Russia has not made any decisions on opening borders for foreigners yet — Kremlin
In any case, the closed borders regime does not apply to official visits of delegations, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Russia’s daily coronavirus cases exceed 9,000 for second day
The total case tally in the countryhas reached 414,878
Read more