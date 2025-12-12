Russian Defense Ministry presents report on seized Ukrainian chemical munition

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry chemical laboratory specialists have conducted an analysis of a Ukrainian munition discovered in the Serebryanka forestry area on September 8. The findings confirm that the device is a mass-produced chemical weapon.

According to a report signed by the head of the chemical-analytical control laboratory at the 27th Research Center of the Russian Defense Ministry, "The analyzed object is a mass-produced chemical munition designed to injure personnel through the toxic effects of chloropicrin."

The examined device comprises two sealed glass bottles containing a brown liquid and a glass vial filled with a white powder. The stopper of the vial is equipped with an integrated electric detonator. The glass containers and the vial are securely connected. Experts concluded that this munition is intended to harm personnel via the toxic properties of chloropicrin and is indicative of mass production in Ukraine.

The report further states, "Such munitions can be deployed from unmanned aerial vehicles. The manufacturing quality suggests that these devices are produced on a large scale in Ukraine."

Major-General Alexey Rtishchev, Chief of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops, addressed a news briefing, asserting that the Ukrainian military employs banned chloropicrin in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. He also reported the discovery of caches containing explosive devices with chemical warfare agents at multiple sites, including locations within the Belgorod Region.