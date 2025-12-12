European Commission head tells Trump not to meddle in EU democracy

BRUSSELS, December 12. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the US president should not interfere into democratic processes in the EU member countries.

"It is not on us, when it comes to elections, to decide who the leader of the country will be, but on the people of this country <…> That’s the sovereignty of the voters, and this must be protected," the European Commission president told Politico in an interview. "Nobody else is supposed to interfere, without any question."

She also said she has always had "a very good working relationship" with US presidents, and " this is also the case today."

Earlier, the US president denounced Europe as a "decaying" group of nations led by "weak" people in an interview with Politico. "I think they don’t know what to do. Europe doesn’t know what to do," he said. During the interview, Trump also criticized Europe’s migration policy and said that in the future, he will support European politicians whom he sees to be more capable.

The updated US National Security Strategy, released on December 5, in particular says that Europe "will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less" as it is on the verge of "civilizational erasure" due to the activities of the European Union and other transnational bodies. In this regard, the US administration expressed doubt that some European countries will have enough economic and military capacity to remain reliable allies for Washington.