Air defenses intercept 22 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions, Azov Sea overnight

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 22 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions and the Azov Sea during the past night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"During the past night, alert air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 22 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 12 UAVs over the Republic of Crimea, six UAVs over the Krasnodar Region, two UAVs over the Rostov Region, one UAV over the Republic of Adygea and one UAV over the Azov Sea," the ministry said in a statement.