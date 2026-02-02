Rostec to demonstrate Mi-34M1 helicopter at NAIS 2026

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Rostec will present the Mi-34M1 light helicopter of 100% domestic production and fitted with the VK-650V engine at the NAIS 2026 civil aviation exhibition to be held in Moscow on February 4-5, the Russian state corporation said.

"We will for the first time demonstrate the light multirole helicopter Mi-34M1, the completely Russian aircraft targeting a wide range of civilian tasks, at the NAIS exhibition. Its maiden flight completed at the turn of 2025 can be called an important development stage of our aviation industry without exaggeration. The Mi-34M1 closes a niche with the high demand, where only foreign models were present before, whose maintenance and repair face difficulties in modern realities," Rostec noted.

"The tested and ready for series production VK-650V powerplant and modern avionics of domestic production are the helicopter basis. The aircraft successfully continues flight trials," the corporation added.

The rotary-wing aircraft can be used for passenger transportation, monitoring and pilot training.

The PD-8 engine for the Superjet passenger aircraft will also be showcased at the exhibition, Rostec informed. "These engines worked for more than 4,700 hours thus far as part of the import-substituted airplane and the flying lab, and also passed the package of engineering certification trials. Powerplants confirm characteristics provided for them and reliable operation in the course of tests," the corporation added.