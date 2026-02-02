{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
European Commission to defend in court ban on EU countries purchasing gas from Russia

"Hungary and Slovakia have the right to challenge this regulation," EC representative Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said

BRUSSELS, February 2. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) will defend the ban on EU countries purchasing gas from Russia in court if Hungary and Slovakia file lawsuits against it, EC representative Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told a briefing in Brussels.

"Hungary and Slovakia have the right to challenge this regulation. We (the European Commission - TASS) will defend our case in court," she said.

Asked a similar question at a press conference in Madrid broadcast by the European Commission's press service, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said that the regulation developed under his leadership to ban Russian gas in the EU is 100% legal.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said earlier on Monday that Hungary had filed a lawsuit in the European Court of Justice against the EU's ban on energy supplies from Russia.

Energy crisis in Europe
Gas extraction from European UGS facilities hits third-highest level in history in January
Gas withdrawals from European storage facilities in January totaled 23.9 bln cubic meters
Trump announces start of talks on Greenland, hopes for 'good deal'
According to the United States' President, Europe wants the US to conclude an agreement
Trump is ‘genuinely trying’ to go down in history as peacemaker — Medvedev
The chaos often used to describe the actions of US President Donald Trump in fact conceals a carefully thought-out policy
Russia to use nuclear weapons if faced with existential threat — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman stressed that Moscow acts in strict accordance with its nuclear doctrine
Territorial issue is most complex in Ukrainian conflict settlement — Medvedev
As the senior Russian official added, there can be no arithmetic calculations in this regard
Russian companies in talks to build small hydroelectric power plants in Afghanistan
"Practical steps will be taken in this direction in the near future," Afghan Ambassador to Russia Gul Hassan said
Ukrainian armed forces lost 15,000 servicemen as killed and wounded in January — expert
Andrey Marochko pointed out that the largest number of enemy personnel was eliminated in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West
Military victory in special military operation visible on several fronts — Medvedev
The goal of Russia’s victory in the special military operation includes preventing new conflicts, Medvedev said
Air defense forces shot down 31 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions
22 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
Russian forces acting with utmost caution in Donbass, Novorossia — Medvedev
Western analysts often say that if Russia had behaved differently in this territory, the consequences would have been entirely different, Dmitry Medvedev said
OPEC+ notes high volatility on oil market amid geopolitical risks — Russian deputy PM
Another factor, in his words, is the risk of blocking the Strait of Hormuz
France preparing neo-colonial coups in Africa — Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
"Emmanuel Macron's administration is feverishly seeking opportunities for 'political revenge' in Africa," the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service’s press bureau noted
Russian scientist copes with mathematical problem unsolved for 190 years
This breakthrough radically changes the understanding of one of the oldest areas of mathematics, crucial to fundamental physics and economics
Kremlin says nothing to add to previous statements on energy ceasefire
Earlier, US President Donald Trump had asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to refrain from striking Kiev until February 1 "to create favorable conditions for negotiations"
Trump rejects allegations of visiting Epstein’s island
The US president threatened to go to court over the claims
Press review: Epstein files weigh on Trump and Bitcoin plunges with little hope ahead
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 2nd
Putin's stated conditions for talks on Ukraine remain unchanged — Medvedev
According to Dmitry Medvedev, these conditions "were relayed to American colleagues during the meeting in Anchorage"
UK revokes accreditation of Russian diplomat — Foreign Office
According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, the decision comes in response to Moscow’s move to expel a British diplomat
Finnish politician Mema says only Orban can lead EU dialogue with Russia
Armando Mema noted that even Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is not suited for the role of a peacemaker, despite having shifted her position on the Ukrainian issue after Donald Trump’s election as US president
Kremlin spokesman refrains from commenting on Dmitriev’s visit to Miami
Kirill Dmitriev met with the American delegation in Miami on January 31
New Russian kamikaze drone uses AI to identify targets — Kalashnikov Group
The guided munition is a carrier with an X-shaped aerodynamic attachment, equipped with a warhead, control equipment, and a homing head, the company said
Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic three times over past day
Two civilians were killed and two more were injured
UAVs totally change combat pattern, no return to past possible — Medvedev
"Now, everyone is trying to catch up as quickly as possible," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman added
Venezuela exports liquefied petroleum gas for the first time — Rodriguez
Venezuela’s authorized president did not specify the volume of the shipment
Trump says hopes deal with Iran will be made
He also noted that the United States has "the largest and most powerful ships in the world"
Gold price falls below $4,700 for first time since January 19
By 4:15 a.m. Moscow time, the price of gold accelerated its decline and stood at 4,644.8
Rafah crossing on Egypt-Gaza border begins operation in test mode
Last time wounded Palestinians were evacuated to Egypt via the Rafah checkpoint in February 2025
Starmer speaks in favor of UK joining the EU defense fund
The UK Prime Minister stressed that Britain would like to see whether there is a way in which it can work more closely with the EU
Seasoned legal team takes on Maduro’s defense — Venezuelan Embassy in Russia
The defense of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro represents a battle for truth for the country’s authorities
Russian sailors from seized Marinera tanker return home
Оne of the crew members, Maksim Karpenko expressed gratitude to the Russian Foreign Ministry and to the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, for their assistance in securing their release
Liberation of Toretskoye opens way for offensive toward Dobropolye — DPR head
Denis Pushilin added that fighting is underway in the Dobropolye-Krasnoarmeysk sector in the area of Sukhetskoye, Novy Donbass, and Volnoye
American band Turnstile wins Best Rock Album prize at this year’s Grammy Awards
Other nominees in this category included Deftones, Haim, Linkin Park and Yungblud
Year 2026 opens new horizons for China-Russia ties — Foreign Minister
Wang Yi noted that the international situation in 2026 has become "even more complex and unstable"
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Kiev loses 1,205 troops along engagement line in past day
INTERVIEW: Trump managed to cope with internal processes, despite ‘deep state’ — Medvedev
There are supporters of the Republican policy, but there are factions within the Republicans
Trump argues India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran
US President claims that the concept for the deal is prepared
OPEC+ agrees to keep production quotas for March at December 2025 level
The Next OPEC+ meeting will be held on March 1, 2026
Top French diplomat says Europe should have channel of communication with Russia
Jean-Noel Barrot noted that Paris has never ruled out the possibility of dialogue with Moscow
Peace deal to be just first step in resolving Ukraine crisis — US envoy to NATO
Agreement on the Ukrainian conflict is a complex issue, says Matthew Whitaker
Europe directly prepares for war with Russia using Kiev authorities — Lavrov
At the same time, according to the minister, Moscow never interferes in relations between the United States and European countries
Russia's recognition of Ukrainian elections to depend on situation — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev recalled that Russia had recognized the legitimacy of the election outcomes that brought Pyotr Poroshenko and Vladimir Zelensky to power
Russia destroys Ukraine’s HIMARS MLRS, S-300 launchers — top brass
Russian troops have liberated the settlement of Pridorozhnoye in the Zaporozhye Region
Moscow remains open to negotiations on Ukrainian conflict solution — Kremlin
"It is obvious that work is underway via working groups," Dmitry Peskov said
Bitcoin price falls below $75,000 for first time since April 7, 2025
By 6:35 a.m. Moscow time, Bitcoin had slowed its decline and reached $74,865
INTERVIEW: Medvedev sees continuity between special military operation and World War II
The main thing remains the same: protecting your loved ones and your country, said the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council
Trump says wants deal with Cuba, not crisis on island
Cuban authorities will make a deal with the US, says United States' President
Venezuelan-level betrayal should not be expected in Cuba — Russia's UN envoy
Russia’s Permanent Representative at the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted that recent US statements on Cuba largely remained "just rhetoric for now"
Putin, Xi to continue regular contacts this year — Russian Security Council secretary
The talks focused on the current developments in various parts of the world that are of concern for both Moscow and Beijing
Russia not seeking global conflict — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman reiterated that Moscow had repeatedly warned the West and NATO countries, calling on them to take Russia’s interests into account
Risks of a global war remain very high — Medvedev
The politician noted that he perceived "the decreasing pain threshold" as the main danger
War crimes against Russia have no statute of limitations — Medvedev
According to the politician, this applies not only to those "misled by the Bandera regime," but also to foreign mercenaries and a number of other individuals
EU authorities unable to respond to global challenges or even recognize them — Peskov
People in power in most European countries are "poorly educated, irresponsible", the Kremlin Spokesman said
Russia considers Taiwan to be part of China — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman refused to comment on "all sorts of hypothetical scenarios"
Poles in multipolar world already exist, Medvedev argues
According to the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, the new multipolar world "includes various countries, large poles, and major players"
China, Russia should maintain close contacts on security issues — Wang Yi
Wang Yi recalled that Beijing and Moscow are advancing a comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era
Bitriver mining company founder accused of tax evasion
Igor Runets has been placed under house arrest
Zelensky says Ukrainian negotiating team will travel to UAE on Monday evening
Vladimir Zelensky pointed out that there is an agreement on a meeting "at a due level"
China, Russia should build a fair global governance system — Wang Yi
Beijing and Moscow should promote the development of "genuine multilateralism, preserve the international system with the UN at its core, and uphold fair and orderly multipolarity
Letting Russia-US relations degrade into hot confrontation would be a crime — Lavrov
But far from always will such major countries as Russia and the United States see these national interests coincide
Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream rise by 11% in January
The figure amounted to 1.73 bln cubic meters
INTERVIEW: Europe undermines foundations of its existence — Medvedev
According to Medvedev, the European Union is free not to like Russia’s leaders or Russia’s political system, "this is their right"
Russian army liberates 24 settlements in January
Most of these were liberated in the Zaporozhye Region
Russia ‘has not found’ any submarines Trump said he would deploy — Medvedev
The US leader is introducing new methods of governance and is effectively the first US president to govern through social media
Trump wants to maintain restrictions on nuclear weapons — newspaper
According to the White House official, the US leader would also like to involve China in arms control talks
Trumps says against relocating UN headquarters from New York
The US leader also emphasized that he was sure he could "solve the problem" on non-payment of UN contributions by some countries "very easily"
Expiration of New START will not be catastrophic, but it should alert everyone — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev highlighted the significance of the treaty as a symbol of mutual trust
Russia-US-Ukraine talks postponed for several days — NYT
The reason for the postponement is unknown
EU policy on Ukraine does not contribute to establishing peace — adviser
Balazs Orban also emphasized that Ukraine is not ready for EU membership even in the medium term
Retribution for war crimes must be inevitable — Medvedev
"It can come on the battlefield, or it can come afterward," Dmitry Medvedev said
Russia to showcase RPG-29M grenade launcher at Riyadh expo — Rosoboronexport
The designers reduced the weight of the launcher by a third, installed a 24/7 thermal imaging sight with a fire control system and expanded the range of rounds used
Mpox case confirmed in hospital in Moscow Region’s Domodedovo
Russia’s consumer rights watchdog is conducting an epidemiological probe
Neither Russia nor China intends to 'take' Greenland as Trump says — Medvedev
The Russian senior official said hopefully "a calmer scenario" will unfold around Greenland and the situation there will not escalate to a military intervention or fighting inside NATO
FACTBOX: Two killed in Stary Oskol, 31 drones shot down in attack on Russian regions
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the detonation of another UAV shattered windows in more than ten apartments across three multi-story residential buildings
Support for special op in Russian society remains high — pollster
Popular assessments of how the operation is proceeding show similar dynamics, with 65% of the polled saying that Russian forces are acting rather successfully
Top French diplomat says Europe is only source of financial assistance to Ukraine
Jean-Noel Barrot noted that Europe also supplies Kiev with a larger part of intelligence and military support
Sides agree to continue talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi in mid-week — source
The talks are expected to be held in the trilateral format
Europe drives wedges between Russia and the US — Lavrov
They view US President Donald Trump's policies as biased in favor of Russia at the expense of European interests
Ukrainian army banned from capturing Russian servicemen — counterintelligence officer
Sergey Mykhaylov said the order was to interrogate and kill Russian soldiers
US-led coalition re-deploying combat vehicles from Syria to northern Iraq — media
According to the newspaper, warplanes are patrolling airspace over the base
Russia and Afghanistan to increase number of direct flights — ambassador to Moscow
Afghanistan's Ambassador to Russia Gul Hassan added that work is underway to launch direct flights between Kabul and Moscow with Kam Air in the near future
Syrian security forces to begin deployment to al-Hasakah governorate on Friday 2 — media
Oil fields in Rumeilan and al-Sweida, as well as Qamishli airport and all border crossings will come over under the government’s control
Second round of Abu Dhabi talks set for Wednesday and Thursday, Kremlin announces
According to Dmitry Peskov, the talks were originally slated for February 1, but the three sides’ timetables needed an extra adjustment
West will never be able to sow discord between Russia, China — Shoigu
The level of foreign policy coordination between the two countries is "traditionally high"
Russian attack aircraft liberated village of Zelenoye in dense fog
Warmer temperatures, high humidity, and rising fog prevented enemy drones from operating effectively, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Laura Fernandez wins presidential election in Costa Rica after 94% of ballots counted
Laura Fernandez won 48.33% of the vote
Situation around Greenland a challenge to Atlantic unity — Medvedev
As the senior Russian official noted, President Vladimir Putin said recently that the issue does not concern Russia at all
Russia consistently supports China on Taiwan issue — Shoigu
According to him, Russia is also "closely monitoring Japan’s policy of accelerated militarization"
Turkey, Egypt, Qatar working to organize Witkoff’s meeting with Iranian officials — media
The meeting is expected to be organized later this week
Russia sought common approaches to history with Poland, but Russophobia prevailed — Peskov
Russia-Serbia relations do not need ‘reset’ and will continue to develop — ambassador
Our current cooperation is an example of productive, balanced, and truly friendly relations
Action legend Seagal lists mansion outside Moscow for sale
According to the statement, the residence includes a two-story mansion, a two-car garage, a guest house, a bathhouse, and a barbeque gazebo, all situated on a forested plot of 1,500 square meters
Russian forces strike transport infrastructure used by Ukrainian troops
Total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the special military operation zone over the past day amounted to about 1,085 servicemen
NATO troops in Ukraine to become legitimate target for destruction — Medvedev
According to the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, it has been said a hundred times
Russian forces liberate Zelenoye in Kharkov Region, Sukhetskoye in DPR
At the same time, total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the special military operation zone over the past day amounted to about 1,085 servicemen
Afghanistan to resume active participation in SCO — ambassador to Russia
According to Gul Hassan, thanks to the efforts of Moscow and Beijing, most of the organization's member states "have come to the conclusion that it would be viable to restore Afghanistan's active participation in the SCO's work"
INTERVIEW: Russia respects US people’s choice of Trump as president — Medvedev
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council recalled that the President of the United States had no experience at all when he began his career in government, which is an "unprecedented story"
Ludwig Goransson wins Grammy for Best Original Score
Other nominees in this category included scores from the film "How to Train Your Dragon," the musical "Wicked," the TV series "Severance," and the animated film "The Wild Robot"
Russia fully self-sufficient in weapons, boosts output — Medvedev
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council did not disclose specific weapons production figures, but he noted the heroic labor of defense industry workers and organizers
Russia follows its nuclear doctrine — Medvedev on possibility of strike on Ukraine
Dmitry Medvedev elaborated that the latest edition of the Fundamentals of Nuclear Deterrence accounts for the evolving nature of warfare and the emergence of new types of weapons
In Kirov Region 21 cargo train cars derail
Repair works are underway
Any armed aggression against Iran fraught with regional conflict — Iran’s Supreme Leader
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid
