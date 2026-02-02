European Commission to defend in court ban on EU countries purchasing gas from Russia

BRUSSELS, February 2. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) will defend the ban on EU countries purchasing gas from Russia in court if Hungary and Slovakia file lawsuits against it, EC representative Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told a briefing in Brussels.

"Hungary and Slovakia have the right to challenge this regulation. We (the European Commission - TASS) will defend our case in court," she said.

Asked a similar question at a press conference in Madrid broadcast by the European Commission's press service, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said that the regulation developed under his leadership to ban Russian gas in the EU is 100% legal.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said earlier on Monday that Hungary had filed a lawsuit in the European Court of Justice against the EU's ban on energy supplies from Russia.