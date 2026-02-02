Russia continues work on ice base near North Pole

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic develops a roadmap to create the Artur Chilingarov Polar Research Ice Base, the ministry's press service said.

"The Ministry for Development of the Far East and Russia is developing a roadmap to create the Artur Chilingarov Polar Research Ice Base," the press service said.

The base is due to open in 2027. It will consist of multi-functional modules for expeditions and an ice runway. The work on the project features the Russian Geographical Society, federal authorities, and governments of the Krasnoyarsk and the Murmansk Regions.

The ice base is a scientific research project to ensure development of technical, logistical and professional knowledge in the development of Arctic spaces. Its tasks are to ensure Russia's national interests in the Arctic, to maintain and strengthen Russia's presence in the polar region, and to implement scientific, tourism, and other projects, including those involving BRICS member-states.

The Artur Chilingarov Polar Research Ice Base is the country's stronghold in the geographical point of the North Pole. It will consist of scientific, technical, and residential modules, as well as an airfield. It will be a facility above the ocean, where the depth reaches 4,200 meters.