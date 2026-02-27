Oil exports to Europe reach around 25 mln tons in 2025 — Novak

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russia currently supplies around 80% of its total oil exports to friendly countries such as China and India. Europe accounted for around 25 mln tons by the end of last year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Today, approximately 80% of oil <…> we supply to these countries (India, China). About 25 mln tons remain for Europe, whereas previously we supplied 175 mln tons," he said.

Novak also noted that the share of hard-to-recover reserves in Russian oil production surged from 20% in 2010 to 63% in 2025. Oil production totaled 511.5 mln metric tons in 2025 and will grow to 540 mln metric tons by 2035, the presentation indicates.