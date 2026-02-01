MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The current authorities in European countries are not only unable to respond to the challenges facing the entire world today, but are even incapable of fully grasping their gravity, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a comment to VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"We see people in power in most European countries who are poorly educated, irresponsible, and whose avenues of thought extend only a few years. They are unable to respond to the challenges that now face all of us, and they are unable even to grasp the full weight of these challenges," Peskov noted.

He added that the move by European countries to deny the Soviet contribution to the victory over Nazism occurred gradually, as part of irreversible processes of forming double standards toward all key principles of building society and the state

"That is how circumstances unfolded," he replied when asked whether such a distortion of historical perception had been a deliberate program.

"There were truly irreversible processes taking place within Europe itself. These are double standards regarding democracy, globalization, and this approach to the coexistence of nations," he added.