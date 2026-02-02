GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. The DPRK stands as Russia’s true ally, not merely on paper but through concrete actions. Moscow will forever remember the courageous contribution of Korean soldiers who fought shoulder to shoulder with Russian troops in the Kursk Region, stated Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the WarGonzo project.

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is our ally. It is an ally in deeds, not just in words," Medvedev emphasized. "We are deeply grateful for the sacrifices made by the Koreans, who fought heroically alongside our soldiers. Their bravery will never be forgotten; it will be etched into the history of our enduring friendship."

At the initiative of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Korean People's Army provided assistance to the Russian Armed Forces in liberating the Kursk Region from Ukrainian forces. Pyongyang also dispatched bomb disposal specialists and military construction personnel to clear mines and restore areas ravaged by Kiev’s militants, demonstrating their unwavering support and solidarity.