Putin receives Vietnamese foreign minister at Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin received Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung at the Kremlin.

Vietnam’s top diplomat arrived in Moscow as a special envoy of the recently re-elected head of the republic’s Communist Party.

On January 23, 2026, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam was re-elected for a new five-year term. The general secretary of the Communist Party is the top leader in Vietnam’s political system. To Lam has headed the party since August 2024. He was elected general secretary of the Central Committee after Nguyen Phu Trong, who had led the party since 2011, died on July 19, 2024, at the age of 80.