GORKY, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s mission in Donbass and Novorossiya is to answer the call for help from its people who have been subjected to violence, harassment and murder in those regions, to stop the Kiev regime from continuing to carry out war crimes there, said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, in an interview with TASS, Reuters and the Wargonzo project.

When asked to respond to Western accusations against Russia of allegedly committing war crimes in Ukraine, the politician noted that Moscow has "a diametrically opposite point of view."

"We are defending our country, our people. Those who have asked for this help, who have been subjected to violence, harassment, and killings on the territory of those entities that are now part of our country," Medvedev said.

"It is the Kiev regime that is committing war crimes, and the list of these crimes is well known. We are keeping a record, the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor General's Office are doing this, there is a powerful evidence base there."