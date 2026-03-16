Lack of response to strikes on Iran may prompt attacks on other countries — diplomat

GENEVA, March 16. /TASS/. The global community’s silence in response to the aggression against Iran may encourage similar actions against other countries in the future, the Islamic Republic’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva Ali Bahreini said.

The diplomat said that "Iran was attacked at the time when it peacefully engaged in negotiations, clearly confirming its commitment to peaceful and diplomatic resolution." In his words, this "sends a clear and unequivocal signal to the global community."

"The message is as follows: if reckless militarism, erosion of multilateralism and systematic disregard for true human rights are met with silence and inaction, Iran will undoubtedly not be the last country subjected to such treatment," he told the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council under way in Geneva from February 23 to March 31.