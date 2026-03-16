Iran continues cooperating with Russia despite conflict — diplomat

TEHRAN, March 16. /TASS/. Iran and Russia continue cooperating, despite the current escalation around the Islamic republic, and are doing their best to implement existing agreements, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"Cooperation between Iran and Russia rests on the agreements and treaties they have. This cooperation continues. The implementation of a number of joint projects in various spheres may have been temporarily paused amid the current situation and martial law [in Iran]. But in general, all the agreements and treaties between Iran and Russia as part of the strategic cooperation and partner relations are still in force," he stressed. "The two countries’ representatives are sparing no effort to do everything in their power to implement their agreements and treaties."