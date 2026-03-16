Two previous days’ attack on Moscow becomes largest over year

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian attack on the Moscow Region, which was repelled by the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses on March 14-16, was the largest in at least a year, according to TASS calculations.

On March 14, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported the destruction of 65 drones flying toward Moscow. According to the mayor’s reports published on March 15, air defenses shot down 54 drones as they approached Moscow. Another 40 drones were destroyed between 2:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on March 16 (between 11:00 p.m. GMT on March 15 and 6:00 a.m. GMT on March 16). Sobyanin summarized that "over the past two days, air defenses destroyed approximately 250 enemy drones as they approached Moscow and at the second line of defense."

On March 11, 2025, Sobyanin reported that "the most massive attack by enemy drones on Moscow had been repelled." At that time, he said, "74 drones were shot down as they approached Moscow, and hundreds of combat drones were destroyed at various defense lines." In addition, 55 drones heading toward the capital were destroyed on May 5-7, 2025. Another similar attack occurred on September 22-23, when 46 drones were destroyed in the skies over the Moscow Region.