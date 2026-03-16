US strike more targets in Iran within 10 days than in two years of its war in Iraq

DOHA, March 16. /TASS/. The United States struck 9,500 targets in Iran during the first 10 days of its military aggression against the Middle East country, whereas over two years of the Iraq War it hit only 7,000 targets, Governor of Tehran Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian said on Monday.

"During the two years of the US war against Iraq, 7,000 targets were hit by missiles and bombs, and in the first 10 days of the war against Iran, more than 9,500 targets were hit, most of which were residential and commercial areas, schools, healthcare facilities, hospitals and medical centers," SNN television channel reported citing Governor Motamedian as saying.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February·28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

The Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran later announced the election of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the assassinated ayatollah, as the country’s new Supreme Leader.