Russian Foreign Ministry releases updated concept for security in Gulf region

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has released an updated concept for ensuring collective security in the Gulf region.

"A severe crisis persists in the Persian Gulf region, triggered by US-Israeli aggression against Iran. Under these circumstances, collective political and diplomatic efforts to find long-term compromise solutions aimed at defusing tensions in the region and creating the conditions for its transformation into a zone of cooperation and prosperity are particularly necessary. Moscow is convinced that the foundation for a new, sustainable architecture of interstate relations must be based on the fundamental principles of respecting the legitimate interests of all countries in the region and ensuring comprehensive and reliable collective security capable of guaranteeing their stability and immunity from destructive external interference," the Foreign Ministry said on its website in connection with the publication of the concept.