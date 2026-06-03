Moldova discusses canceling visa-free regime with Russia — newspaper

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The authorities of Moldova are discussing the possibility of canceling the visa-free regime with Russia, Izvestia reported, citing a deputy of the republic's parliament from the Party of Socialists, Bogdan Tsirdea.

"The cancellation of visa-free travel is being discussed behind the scenes. And I think that is where it is heading," he told the publication, adding that this issue is being discussed within the ruling party.

According to Tsirdea, Moldova is also discussing the possibility of denouncing the 2001 Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation with Russia, in which the parties recognize each other as strategic partners. The deputy believes that this agreement could be terminated within one or two years.

Earlier, Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Pop·oi stated that the republic would leave the CIS in April 2027.