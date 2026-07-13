First Russian-Arab forum to be held in early October — Roscongress

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The first Russian-Arab forum will be organized in early October under the auspices of the League of Arab States (LAS), the Roscongress Foundation press service told TASS.

Russian Presidential Adviser Anton Kobyakov, Ambassador of Bahrain to Russia Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Saati, Head of the LAS mission in Russia Walid Hamed Shiltagh and representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry reviewed preparations for the event at a meeting.

"The parties have discussed preparations for the Russian-Arab forum, which will take place in early October under the auspices of the League of Arab States and will be attended by officials from ministries and agencies, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of the business and expert communities of Russia and LAS states. The event will be organized by the Roscongress Foundation," the press service reported.