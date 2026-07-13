At least 10,000 people may be victims of extreme heat in Europe

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. At least 10,000 people may have died as a result of extreme heat that affected Europe in the second half of June, according to data from Europe's mortality monitoring center reviewed by a TASS correspondent.

The data shows that excess mortality in Europe during the 26th week of 2026 exceeded 10,000 people across all age groups. The highest number was recorded among people aged 65 and older, with more than 9,000 deaths.

At the same time, extremely high excess mortality rates were recorded in Belgium and France, while moderate levels were reported in Spain, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy were among the countries with low levels of excess mortality.

In the second half of June, Europe faced extremely hot weather. Temperatures in Western European countries exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. On July 9, the European Earth observation and mapping service Copernicus confirmed that this June was the hottest on record, with the average surface air temperature reaching 20.74 degrees Celsius.