Former Emir of Qatar dies at 74

DOHA, July 12. /TASS/. The Father Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who led the country for 18 years, has died at the age of 74, the country’s royal court, the Amiri Diwan, announced.

"With hearts believing in the will of Allah, the Amiri Diwan mourns the passing of the great <...>, His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away on the morning of July 12 at the age of 74," the statement reads.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013. In June 2013, he voluntarily abdicated the throne in favor of his son, the current emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, after which he officially bore the title of the Father Emir.

The Amiri Diwan has declared four days of national mourning in connection with the death of the former head of state.

The mourning period begins on Sunday, July 12. National flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the country for four days. Furthermore, ministries, government agencies, and other public institutions will suspend operations starting July 13. Civil servants will resume their duties on July 19.